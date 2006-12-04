Letterman to Stay on CBS Until 2010

CBS late night personality David Letterman has re-upped with the network through the fall of 2010.

The move seems to solidify CBS’ late-night lineup through the next few years, which could see significant movement in the genre.

Between now and 2009, NBC has already stated it plans to replace Jay Leno with Conan O’Brien, while the contracts of late-night franchises Jimmy Kimmel of ABC and Jon Stewart of Comedy Central will both also come up.

Fox is also expanding its late night division and is looking to eventually get back into the weekday game.

Letterman marked his 13th anniversary as host of Late Show with David Letterman in August and will mark 25 years in late night in February 2007.

