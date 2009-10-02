Letterman Reveals Extortion Attempt
In an uncharacteristically personal revelation for David Letterman, the
host took to his "Late Show" stage to admit that he was the victim of
an extortion attempt - and acknowledge that he has had sexual relations
with more than one staff member.
According to a press release sent by
Letterman's PR reps, the host first received a package three weeks ago
from someone who claimed to have information about alleged sexual
relations he has had with female employees of the "Late Show."
The individual threatened to go public with the allegations unless Letterman paid him $2 million.
Letterman
told his audience on Thursday that he contacted the Manhattan District
Attorney's Special Prosecution Bureau. That led to a sting operation,
in which Letterman met with the individual and handed him a fake $2
million check. That person was arrested on Thursday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.