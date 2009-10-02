Letterman Reveals Extortion Attempt

In an uncharacteristically personal revelation for David Letterman, the

host took to his "Late Show" stage to admit that he was the victim of

an extortion attempt - and acknowledge that he has had sexual relations

with more than one staff member.

According to a press release sent by

Letterman's PR reps, the host first received a package three weeks ago

from someone who claimed to have information about alleged sexual

relations he has had with female employees of the "Late Show."

The individual threatened to go public with the allegations unless Letterman paid him $2 million.

Letterman

told his audience on Thursday that he contacted the Manhattan District

Attorney's Special Prosecution Bureau. That led to a sting operation,

in which Letterman met with the individual and handed him a fake $2

million check. That person was arrested on Thursday.

