Connie Chung is doing a media turnaround between Modesto, Ca. and New York's Broadway.

CBS's Late Show with David Letterman has scored an interview with ABC News' Connie Chung, fresh off her exclusive interview with Rep. Gary Condit (D., Calif.).

Chung, a frequent guest with Letterman, makes her latest appearance on Monday, Aug. 27.

- Joe Schlosser