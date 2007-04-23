Letterman to Join Regis For First Post-Surgery Show
By Ben Grossman
Late Show
host David Letterman will be Regis Philbin’s first guest when he returns from his layoff for heart surgery.
Philbin returns to Live with Regis & Kelly this Thursday, April 26 for the first time since he surprised viewers with the March 12 announcement that he would be having heart bypass surgery.
The show has used a rotation of guest hosts in Philbin’s absence.
