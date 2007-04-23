Trending

Letterman to Join Regis For First Post-Surgery Show

Late Show

host David Letterman will be Regis Philbin’s first guest when he returns from his layoff for heart surgery.

Philbin returns to Live with Regis & Kelly this Thursday, April 26 for the first time since he surprised viewers with the March 12 announcement that he would be having heart bypass surgery.

The show has used a rotation of guest hosts in Philbin’s absence.