Letterman hits the bricks
It ought to be a busy summer outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater when CBS
begins readying it for high-definition production.
Beginning in July, the program's control-room operations will move out -- into
two production trucks on the street -- so that the HD equipment and monitors can be
moved into the theater's control room.
That will be in addition to the construction vehicles
and trailers already in the neighborhood to erect a building
nearby.
