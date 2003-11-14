Letterman Gets Ratings Boost from New Baby

New daddy David Letterman has more reasons to pass cigars than just the arrival of his new son, Harry Joseph. His show, CBS' Late Show with David Letterman, posted double-digit ratings increases compared to a year ago and enjoyed its most-watched broadcasts in two years during the week ending Nov. 7.

In that week, Late Show was up 23% year-to-year in households and 25% in viewers. It also was up 18% in adults 18-34, 13% in adults 18-49 and 17% in adults 25-54, for its best viewer delivery since Sept. 28, 2001, and best delivery of adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 since Feb. 21, 2003.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the day Letterman returned to the show after Harry's birth, The Late Show beat Jay Leno's The Tonight Show on NBC in households, viewers and adults 18-49.