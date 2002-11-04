Letterman coming to Infinity Radio
In the Viacom Inc. synergy department, CBS' The Late Show with David
Letterman is coming to co-owned Infinity Radio.
The show will be simulcast on 15 top-market stations beginning Nov. 11, with
more stations expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.
There was something a bit anachronistic about CBS' suggestion that it would
also be a chance to showcase the CBS orchestra and Paul Shaffer (no stranger to
radio, Shaffer hosted Live from the Hard Rock Cafe on NBC Radio in 1985
and 86 and co-wrote 1980s Weather Girls hit 'It's Raining Men.').
We can almost hear it now: 'Live from New York, for your radio-listening
pleasure, the CBS Orchestra under the direction of Mr. Paul
Shaffer.'
