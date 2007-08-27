Letterman Books Bill After Hill

Fans of President Bill Clinton and his wife and presidential-hopeful, Hillary, will be watching a lot of Letterman in the next week or so.

The former commander-in-chief will appear on the Late Show with David Letterman on Tuesday, September 4.

That booking comes just a few days after Senator Clinton is scheduled to appear this Thursday, August 30.

President Clinton has been on Letterman three times previously, including on the first anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. This appearance is to promote a new book, Giving: How Each of Us Can Change the World, which will be released that day.

Thursday is Hillary Clinton’s seventh appearance on the show.