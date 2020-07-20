‘Let’s Talk Cincy’ Details Black Life in Market

Amid the protests related to George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, every news outlet is focused on covering the issues of the Black community. WLWT is well-poised to do so thanks to Let’s Talk Cincy, which airs 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and repeats at 4:30 a.m. Sundays. Courtis Fuller and Alexis Rogers host the public-affairs show with an African-American focus.

Let’s Talk Cincy marked its one-year anniversary in March. “It’s been incredibly powerful, especially in today’s climate,” said Branden Frantz, WLWT president and general manager.

Recent segments covered what happens when the protests concluded and how Black artists are expressing themselves amidst the unrest.

“Over the years, artists have used their talents to address issues of social turmoil and injustice,” said Fuller, acknowledging the “intersection of arts and activism” in Cincinnati.

Frantz said Fuller and Rogers have their fingers on the pulse of Cincinnati’s Black community. “Courtis and Alexis have done a phenomenal job,” he said.