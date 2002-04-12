Let's go to the videotape

North Carolina TV stations faced lawyers' requests for videotape of

a drug raid in Durham in February.

TV stations typically object when asked to provide video that did not appear

on the air.

Attorneys for men arrested in the raid believe the tapes will support

their contention that the raids violated the defendants' constitutional rights.

Judge Orlando F. Hudson has ordered WNCN(TV), WTVD(TV), WRAZ-TV, WRAL-TV and

WLFL(TV) to provide videotapes for his review, during or following a hearing

scheduled for late last week.

Actually, local stations said, only WTVD(TV) was invited on the raid and shot

any footage of it.

Defense lawyers said the inclusion of media to tape the raid supported their

claim that it was unconstitutional.

WTVD is fighting the judge's order, and the channel believes it is protected under

state's shield law from having to hand over the videotape.