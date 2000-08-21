Let your fingers do the surfing

Internet Broadcasting Systems has signed BellSouth RealPages.com to a convergence advertising campaign that will incorporate on-air and online advertising. The five stations, wpbf (tv) West Palm Beach, Fla., wesh (tv) Orlando, FLa., wplg (tv) Miami, wdsu (tv) New Orleans, and wyff (tv) Greenville, S.C., will offer access to RealPages.com through their Web sites.