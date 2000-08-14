Let me count the (Internet) ways

The contentious area of Internet audience measurement may be cooling down. Nine groups have agreed to join forces to create the "Radiate Internet Roundtable," which is charged with finding a way to accurately measure the number of "digital consumers" who use HTML-based Web sites, software, wireless devices and streaming media.

"Devising a way to accurately measure those audiences is challenging not only for the measurement firms, but also for each ... company's internal consumer measurement procedures," according to a news release. There currently are no guidelines about how to measure Internet traffic.

The roundtable, which is being led by software deliverer Radiate, includes companies already known for their "Web counting": Nielsen Media Research, MediaMetrix and Arbitron. Other companies are encouraged to get involved. Recommendations are expected to be issued early this fall.