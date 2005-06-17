Let the Ben 10 Roulez, Says Cartoon

Cartoon Net* has a new sci-fi action series, Ben 10, in production for a May 2006 launch.

The "ten-filled" show is about a 10-year-old boy, Ben Tennyson, who can morph into 10 different alien beings. "“What kid doesn’t want to be a superhero? And wouldn’t being 10 superheroes be 10 times as cool?” says Cartoon Net senior VP, development, Sam Register.

Cartoon has committed to 26 episodes (or, 10 + 10 + (10-4) to continue the theme), and will be produced at Cartoon's Burbank studios by production/development house Man of Action (comic book vets Joe Casey, Joe Kelly, Duncan Rouleau, and Steve Seagle).

Cartoon, Turner Broadcasting's ad-supported net, currently reaches 88.2 million homes.

*ten spelled backwards.

