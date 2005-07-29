Less than Firm Ratings For Law Firm

NBC's new reality competition The Law Firm debuted Thursday without drawing much of a crowd, though it was that network's top-rated show.

The 9 p.m. series from supreme scripted court show producer David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, The Practice, Boston Legal), averaged a 1.9/7 to come in third in its time period behind Big Brother on CBS and pro wrestling on UPN.

That's also a lower rating/share than NBC's musical reality show, Hit Me Baby, was doing in the time period previously.

Reality ruled, however, with CBS winning the night with a 3.5 rating/11 share average thanks to Big Brother's strong 4.1/13 at 9, with an assist from a 3.6/11 from a repeat of procedural drama Without a Trace at 10.

In an unusual if not unprecedented horse race for second, four networks tied for the number two slot at a 1.8/6: ABC, Fox, NBC and UPN.

ABC's second outing for reality show Hooking Up, about online dating, didn't attract a lot of eyeballs at a 1.7/5 for fourth place at 9. ABC's top show was a new Prime Time at 10; Fox's biggest draw was back-to-back repeats of That 70's Show; UPN scored with wrestling

The WB brought up the rear at a .7/2 for repeats of Smallville and The OC.

