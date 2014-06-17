LeSea, OTA Broadcasting On Board For Cozi TV

LeSea Broadcasting and OTA Broadcasting have inked affiliation agreements with Cozi TV, launching the vintage hits network this summer on six LeSea station multicast channels and a pair of OTA ones. The additions bring Cozi to 70 million U.S. households, and over 60% of the country.

Part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, Cozi offers an “easy-to-watch, comfortable and familiar viewing experience,” it says, with programs such as Magnum, P.I. and The Bionic Woman.

The LeSea stations are WHME South Bend, WHNO New Orleans, KWHB Tulsa, KWHE Honolulu, KWHS Colorado Springs and WCVI in St. Croix, Virgin Islands. The OTA stations are KFFV Seattle and WBGN Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“We are happy to welcome eight new LeSea and OTA Broadcasting stations to the Cozi TV family,” “We know viewers in our newest markets will love and appreciate watching some of American’s all-time favorite shows, like Magnum, P.I., Charlie’s Angels, The Bionic Woman and Lone Ranger,” said Meredith McGinn, senior VP of Cozi TV Network and LX.TV Productions, “and we can’t wait to hear from them.”

LeSea is a Christian broadcaster. OTA is a subsidiary of computer pioneer Michael Dell's MSD Capital firm.

Cozi TV launched at the start of 2013. "Cozi is getting real ratings, it’s getting real advertising sales, we’re building a real business out of it," said NBC-owned stations president Valari Staab in a recent B&C interview.