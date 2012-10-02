LeSage Promoted to NBC Owned Stations' Digital SVP

Lora LeSage has been named senior VP of digital media for

NBC Owned Television Stations, an upgrade to her previous vice president of

digital media title. She will report to Valari Staab, president of the group,

and will handle "editorial and special content responsibilities, audience

development and digital marketing coordination for the websites, social

platforms and mobile apps of the 10 NBC-owned stations," said NBC in a

statement. She will also continue to manage product development, advertising

operations and business operations for the group's digital properties.





"Lora is a strong leader with a perfect balance of

journalism, digital and business experience and a record of success," said

Staab. "I am confident she will continue our commitment to deliver our

audiences the latest local news and information whenever and wherever they want

it over the most innovative and reliable platforms."





Before joining NBC Owned Television Stations in 2010, LeSage

worked as director of integrated media for NBC-owned WMAQ Chicago. She joined

WMAQ in 1997, learning the content business in the newsroom.