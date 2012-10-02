LeSage Promoted to NBC Owned Stations' Digital SVP
Lora LeSage has been named senior VP of digital media for
NBC Owned Television Stations, an upgrade to her previous vice president of
digital media title. She will report to Valari Staab, president of the group,
and will handle "editorial and special content responsibilities, audience
development and digital marketing coordination for the websites, social
platforms and mobile apps of the 10 NBC-owned stations," said NBC in a
statement. She will also continue to manage product development, advertising
operations and business operations for the group's digital properties.
"Lora is a strong leader with a perfect balance of
journalism, digital and business experience and a record of success," said
Staab. "I am confident she will continue our commitment to deliver our
audiences the latest local news and information whenever and wherever they want
it over the most innovative and reliable platforms."
Before joining NBC Owned Television Stations in 2010, LeSage
worked as director of integrated media for NBC-owned WMAQ Chicago. She joined
WMAQ in 1997, learning the content business in the newsroom.
