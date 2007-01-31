Les Eisner Rejoins Lippin Group

Les Eisner has rejoined the Lippin Group, an international entertainment marketing and public relations firm, as executive vice president.

Based in Los Angeles, Eisner will be responsible for overseeing corporate communications and public relations campaigns for television, film and new media clients in the U.S. and abroad. He will also have management responsibilities within the company, reporting to CEO Dick Lippin.

Most recently, Eisner was VP of media relations at Twentieth Television, overseeing corporate communications, show publicity and talent relations for Twentieth Television. Additionally, Eisner was involved with the start-up and launch of MyNetworkTV.

Prior to joining Twentieth in 2004, Eisner spent 10 years at the PR firm, where his clients included NATPE, Tribune Entertainment, DirectTV, Crown Media Holdings and the Hallmark Channel, Warner Home Video, the United Kingdom’s Channel 4 International, WorldLink, Carlton America and Carlton International (now Granada America), and News Corp.’s Sky Latin America.

He joined the company in 1994 as an assistant and over the next decade was subsequently promoted to a number of positions, ranging from account executive to executive VP.

