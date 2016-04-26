Les Eisner Named Fox Senior VP of Corporate Comms

Les Eisner, former VP of corporate communications at A+E Networks, is on board at Fox as senior VP, corporate communications.

He will report to Shannon Ryan, executive VP of marketing and communications at Fox Television Group, and will be a liaison between the network and the press on corporate matters, including ratings, senior executive initiatives and industrywide developments. He will also act as a spokesperson for Fox on behalf of senior management and will participate in strategic planning.

Related: Fox Co-Chiefs Walden, Newman Say ‘Empire’ Breeds Stability

Eisner was responsible for trade and business media relations for A+E Studios and Lifetime, as well as program ratings press outreach on behalf of the entire A+E Networks portfolio.

Eisner joined Lifetime in 2009 after a run as executive VP at The Lippin Group starting in 2007. Prior to The Lippin Group, Eisner was VP of media relations at 20th Television and MyNetworkTV from 2004 to 2007.

Related: Protect Internet Freedom Names Drew Johnson Executive Director

He began his corporate communications career at Lippin Group in 1994.

Gaude Paez departed her Fox senior VP of corporate communications post earlier this month, heading to Hulu as VP and head of corporate communications.