Paez Joins Hulu as Head of Corporate Comms

Gaude Paez, formerly of Fox, has joined Hulu as VP and head of corporate communications. She joins Hulu’s executive team and reports directly to CEO Mike Hopkins, starting April 4. Paez will be based out of Hulu’s Santa Monica headquarters.

Paez was senior VP, corporate communications and digital publicity at Fox. Hopkins too came from Fox, where he was president of distribution for Fox Networks.

Barrie Gruner will continue to oversee PR for Hulu's original series and acquisitions, along with talent relations and events, reporting to chief marketing officer Jenny Wall.

A Harvard grad, Paez joined Fox in March 2009 as a VP. Prior to that, she handled senior communications at Yahoo.