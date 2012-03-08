Lerner Tapped for WCAU Philly GM

Eric Lerner, vice president and general manager at KIRO Seattle, was named president and general manager at NBC's WCAU Philadelphia. He starts March 21.

Lerner was KIRO's general manager for six years.

"Eric has a proven track record of success in strengthening stations' news operations and driving sales performance," said Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned Television Stations. "His nearly 30 years of broadcast experience will be critical in taking NBC 10 to the next level, and I am pleased to welcome him to our team."

Prior to KIRO, a CBS affiliate owned by Cox Media Group, Lerner was general manager of KFSN Fresno from 2001 to 2006. Previously, he was news director at WLS Chicago from 1998 to 2001, KING Seattle from 1995 to 1998 and KWCH Wichita 1992 to 1995.

"I am thrilled to be joining the NBC 10 team in Philadelphia. It is an exciting opportunity," said Lerner. "The commitment from the NBC Owned Station Group is extremely impressive, and I can't wait to build on the success at WCAU."

Dennis Bianchi left the GM job at WCAU to run Fox's WTXF Philadelphia as of Feb. 1.