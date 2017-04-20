Leon Harris Joins WRC Washington

Leon Harris, former anchor at CNN and more recently ABC affiliate WJLA Washington, is joining NBC's WRC as weekend anchor, NBC announced Thursday.

Harris will anchor the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts alongside Erika Gonzalez, as well as contributing to coverage of breaking news and special events as well as stories on inspiring members of the community.

“Leon has been an incredibly well-respected journalist, both in Washington and on a national stage for many years,” said Jackie Bradford, president GM of WRC in a statement. “We are very glad he has agreed to join our team and continue his career here.”