Leon Clark to Head Scripps Tucson Duopoly

Leon Clark, interim general manager of E.W. Scripps’ Tucson, Ariz. duopoly, has been given the job permanently.

As the station’s VP and general manager, Clark will lead KGUN, the market’s ABC affiliate, and KWBA, a CW affiliate. He will also oversee the digital channels for both KGUN and KWBA that carry a variety of alternate programming options.

Clark has been in Tucson since 2014, running four Scripps radio stations there.