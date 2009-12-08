Leo Wolinsky named editor of Daily Variety

Leo Wolinsky, an editor and reporter at the Los Angeles Times for 31 years, has been named editor of Daily Variety, encompassing both the L.A. and Gotham editions.

Wolinsky, whose masthead positions at the Times included managing editor and executive editor, will be responsible for all editorial content for the print edition. He will begin in January, reporting to Variety Group editor Tim Gray.

"After many years on the forefront of news gathering, I feel so fortunate to be joining a great organization like Variety," said Wolinsky. "The entertainment industry is undergoing dynamic changes and it's exciting to be there to help chronicle the next chapter in its rapid evolution. Whether it be movies, television, theater or music, tremendous economic, technological and sociological forces are impacting culture around the globe as never before. No one is positioned to tell that story better than Variety."

