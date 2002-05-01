Leo Burnett to create ads for ABC

Agency sources confirmed that ABC Television Network has hired

Chicago-based Leo Burnett Co. to develop a new on-air advertising campaign

for the struggling network.

The current campaign was created in-house at ABC, and the network is said to

want a new creative ad package to kick off the 2002-03 season.

Word of the deal came one day after the abrupt departure of ABC Television

president Steve Bornstein, the fourth person in roughly five years to hold the

position.

ABC said yesterday that it would not fill the post, and it probably doesn't need to

with the top two Walt Disney Co. executives, Michael Eisner and Bob Iger, devoting much of

their time to fixing ABC, which they've cited as their No. 1 priority.

The network declined to comment on the agreement with Leo Burnett.