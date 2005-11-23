Leno Won't Zag to Letterman's Oprah Zig

NBC maintained Tuesday that The Tonight Show with Jay Leno has no plans to change its lineup of guests for Dec. 1 after CBS announced that Oprah Winfrey will finally appear on the Late Show with David Letterman that night.

Currently scheduled to appear with Leno that night are Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, film critics Roger Ebert and Richard Roeper and musical act All American Rejects.

Winfrey’s appearance will be her first with Letterman on his CBS show, though she did appear twice in the 1980’s on NBC’s Late Night With David Letterman.

While her appearance on the Late Show comes a day after the end of November sweeps, it is pegged to the red-carpet premiere of her Broadway musical, The Color Purple.