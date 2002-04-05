Leno wins late night

NBC's Tonight Show with Jay Leno continued its winning ways during the

first quarter with a 2.3 rating and 10 share among adults 18 through 49 and an

average total audience of 6 million viewers.

That was 49 percent higher in the 18 through 49 demo than The Late Show

with David Letterman on CBS and 43 percent higher than Letterman in total

viewership.

ABC's Nightline was third among adults 18 through 49 (1.4/6), but tied

with Letterman in total viewers with 4.2 million.

Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher averaged a 1/5 in the 18 through 49

demo and 2.5 million viewers overall.