Leno wins late night
NBC's Tonight Show with Jay Leno continued its winning ways during the
first quarter with a 2.3 rating and 10 share among adults 18 through 49 and an
average total audience of 6 million viewers.
That was 49 percent higher in the 18 through 49 demo than The Late Show
with David Letterman on CBS and 43 percent higher than Letterman in total
viewership.
ABC's Nightline was third among adults 18 through 49 (1.4/6), but tied
with Letterman in total viewers with 4.2 million.
Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher averaged a 1/5 in the 18 through 49
demo and 2.5 million viewers overall.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.