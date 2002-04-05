Leno wins late-night

NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno continued its winning ways during the

first quarter with a 2.3 rating and 10 share among adults 18 through 49 and an

average total audience of 6 million viewers.

That was 49 percent higher in the 18-through-49 demo than The Late Show

with David Letterman on CBS and 43 percent higher than Letterman in total

viewership.

ABC's Nightline was third among adults 18 through 49 (1.4/6) but tied

with Letterman in total viewers with 4.2 million.

Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher averaged a 1.5 in the 18-through-49

demo and 2.5 million viewers overall.