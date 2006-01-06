Leno To Pace Daytona 500

Tonight Show host and noted motorhead Jay Leno will drive the official pace car at the Feb. 19 running of the 2006 Daytona 500, which will be televised on NBC.

This year marks the last Daytona 500 for NBC. Fox takes over the race annually in 2007 as part of the new NASCAR television deal.

NBC is not a part of the recently signed eight-year, $4.5 billion deal, with ABC/ESPN, TNT and Fox divvying up the NASCAR Nextel Cup beginning in 2007.

Leno will drive a specially outfitted 2006 Corvette Z06 to start the first race of the NASCAR Nextel Cup season.

He has served as a pace-car driver for multiple NASCAR events in the past, including the 2002 Daytona 500.