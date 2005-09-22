Leno Makes It 10 Straight

Jay Leno's top 10 list of late night show ratings winners would simply be the Tonight show repeated 10 times.

Leno's show was the top rated in late night for the 10th season in a row in the 18-49 demo with a 1.8 rating/8 share. Conan did him one better, ranking number one for the 11th straight season with a .9/6.

Tonight averaged 2.18 million viewers 18-49 versus 1.66 million for Letterman.

Following is the tale of the tape for the 2004-2005 season.

Adults 18-49

NBC Tonight, 1.8 rating, 8 share

CBS Late Show, 1.3/6

ABC Nightline, 1.0/4*

ABC Kimmel, 0.6/4*

NBC Late Night, 0.9/6*

CBS Late Late Show, 0.6/4

