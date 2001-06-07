Leno keeps ratings streak going

NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay Leno continues its winning ways in late-night. The Tonight Show was the highest rated late-night show for the 64th consecutive week, winning the week of May 28-June 3 with a 1.8 rating/9 share in adults 18-49. The Tonight Show also averaged 4.3 million viewers and a 2.0/9 in adults 25-54 for the week, according to Nielsen Media Research.

- Joe Schlosser