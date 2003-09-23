Leno Hosts Calif. Candidates
Some 90 gubernatorial candidates appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show with
Jay Leno Monday night, even though whether the California recall election was
going to take place Oct. 7 remained uncertain at that point. (It was approved Tuesday.)
California law required The Tonight Show to invite the rest of the
field to appear on the show after Arnold Schwarzenegger announced his campaign
there in August.
Last week, a special three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals
in San Francisco ruled that the recall election should be delayed because the use of
punch-card machines in six California counties, including Los Angeles, can’t
guarantee an accurate vote count.
On Monday, an 11-judge panel of the same court reconsidered the decision,
hearing arguments both from the American Civil Liberties Union, which wants the
election delayed, and the state of California, which wants it to proceed.
The panel voted Tuesday that the Oct. 7 vote
can go on.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.