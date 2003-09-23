Leno Hosts Calif. Candidates

Some 90 gubernatorial candidates appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show with

Jay Leno Monday night, even though whether the California recall election was

going to take place Oct. 7 remained uncertain at that point. (It was approved Tuesday.)

California law required The Tonight Show to invite the rest of the

field to appear on the show after Arnold Schwarzenegger announced his campaign

there in August.

Last week, a special three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals

in San Francisco ruled that the recall election should be delayed because the use of

punch-card machines in six California counties, including Los Angeles, can’t

guarantee an accurate vote count.

On Monday, an 11-judge panel of the same court reconsidered the decision,

hearing arguments both from the American Civil Liberties Union, which wants the

election delayed, and the state of California, which wants it to proceed.

The panel voted Tuesday that the Oct. 7 vote

can go on.