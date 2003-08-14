Leno to host audience of hopefuls

During his Tuesday-night monologue, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

host Jay Leno invited all legitimate candidates running for governor of

California to be a part of the audience Sept. 22.

"If you’re running, if you’re a legitimate candidate, all 200, we have 300

seats, we’ll let everybody in. And Gary Coleman, don’t worry, we will have a

booster seat," Leno said.

NBC plans to extend formal invitations to all candidates who are still

declaring in the next few days.

Arnold Schwarzenegger told Leno on The Tonight Show last week that he

would run for governor, boosting the show’s ratings to its highest levels since

Today’s Katie Couric swapped places with Leno during May sweeps.

Schwarzenegger has become the front-runner in the recall election, which will

take place Oct. 7.