Leno Hospitalized, Expected To Return To Work Monday

Jay Leno has been hospitalized in California with an undisclosed illness and is under doctor's supervision, according to KTLA Los Angeles. The Thursday taping of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno was cancelled but NBC spokeswoman Tracy St. Pierre said Leno was doing fine and expected to return to work next week.

The illness marked the first time Leno, 58, has had to cancel a scheduled Tonight Show in 17 years.

"He was kidding around with hospital staff and running his monologue jokes by doctors and nurses," St. Pierre said. She did not comment on what specifically Leno was suffering from.

Leno is leaving The Tonight Show in May and will host a new show on NBC weeknights at 10 p.m.