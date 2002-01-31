Leno to headline NAB confab
Late-night talk-show host Jay Leno will perform a special show at NAB 2002 in
Las Vegas this April.
Leno will kick off this year's National Association of Broadcasters show at
the Bellagio Hotel & Casino Sunday, April 7. A limited number of
advance-purchase tickets will be available to NAB attendees for the show and for
a reception beforehand.
Leno is in his ninth year as host of NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay
Leno, the only late-night network show produced in high-definition
television.
Other features of NAB 2002 include a regulatory panel with Federal
Communications Commission members Kathleen Abernathy, Michael Copps and Kevin
Martin and National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief
Nancy Victory April 9.
FCC chairman Michael Powell will be interviewed by Sam Donaldson, co-anchor
of ABC's Sunday-morning news program, This Week, at the Chairman's
Breakfast that morning.
