Leno to headline NAB confab

Late-night talk-show host Jay Leno will perform a special show at NAB 2002 in

Las Vegas this April.

Leno will kick off this year's National Association of Broadcasters show at

the Bellagio Hotel & Casino Sunday, April 7. A limited number of

advance-purchase tickets will be available to NAB attendees for the show and for

a reception beforehand.

Leno is in his ninth year as host of NBC's The Tonight Show with Jay

Leno, the only late-night network show produced in high-definition

television.

Other features of NAB 2002 include a regulatory panel with Federal

Communications Commission members Kathleen Abernathy, Michael Copps and Kevin

Martin and National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief

Nancy Victory April 9.

FCC chairman Michael Powell will be interviewed by Sam Donaldson, co-anchor

of ABC's Sunday-morning news program, This Week, at the Chairman's

Breakfast that morning.