Leno to Be Ferguson’s Last ‘Late Late’ Guest

Jay Leno will be Craig Ferguson’s final guest on The Late Late Show, CBS announced Thursday.

Leno will be the sole guest on the Dec. 19 broadcast — Ferguson’s last on the show, which he has hosted since 2005. Leno has made few television appearances since departing his post as host of NBC’s The Tonight Show for a second time in February. In October, CNBC announced that Leno would return to television in 2015 with a car-themed primetime series on the network.

Ferguson’s Late Late Show is produced by Worldwide Pants Inc., the production company of Leno’s erstwhile late-night rival, David Letterman.

Among Ferguson’s other guests in his final three weeks will be Don Cheadle (Dec. 3), Steve Carrell (Dec. 4), Ferguson’s former The Drew Carey Show castmate Drew Carey (Dec. 5), Mila Kunis (Dec. 10), Jon Hamm (Dec. 15) and Betty White (Dec. 17).

Ferguson’s successor, James Corden, will debut as host of The Late Late Show March 9, 2015. CBS has not yet announced its plans what it plans to do with The Late Late Show or its 12:30 a.m. timeslot in the interim between the two hosts.