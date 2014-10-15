CNBC Confirms Jay Leno Show

Jay Leno has officially booked his first post-Tonight Show gig, as CNBC confirmed that Leno will host a primetime series on the network.

The series, which has the working title Jay Leno's Garage, is based on the formerTonight Show host's car-themed web series of the same name. It is expected to premiere sometime next year.

Jay Leno's Garage has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Known primarily as a financial news outlet, CNBC has pushed recently into primetime entertainment programming with original series such as The Profit, Restaurant Startup and The Car Chasers, as well as reruns of ABC’s Shark Tank. Leno hosted a one-hour special Jay Leno's Garage: Ultimate Car Week in August.

"Jay will add tremendous star power and exceptional content to CNBC's primetime at the perfect time," said CNBC president Mark Hoffman. "CNBC at night has real momentum and Jay's personality, tremendous fan base and his passion for the subject will contribute mightily to our burgeoning primetime. We're really excited Jay will continue his storied career with the NBC family and with us at CNBC."

Jay Leno's Garage is produced for CNBC in association with Big Dog Productions, with Leno as the executive producer.