Lenfest Foundation creates archives

The Board of Directors of The Lenfest Foundation has approved a $2 million donation to The Cable Center to establish The Lenfest Cable Programming Archives.

The gift provides The Center with state-of-the-art multimedia viewing stations along with hardware and software to enable video archiving. The Foundation made the gift on behalf of more than 1,000 former employees of Suburban Cable, which Lenfest sold to Comcast last year.

The Lenfest Foundation was established by H.F. (Gerry) Lenfest, president and CEO of The Lenfest Group in West Chester, Pennsylvania. - Richard Tedesco