Leitch Technology to join Nasdaq

Canadian broadcast equipment supplier Leitch Technology is filing an application to list its shares on Nasdaq. The announcement was made in conjunction with Leitch's strategic investment in IP (Internet Protocol) transmission firm Path 1, in which Leitch is acquiring roughly 30% of Path 1 for $10 million in cash and 806,000 Leitch shares. Leitch will be the exclusive broadcast reseller for Path 1, which has developed TrueCircuit technology to guarantee high-quality video and audio transport over IP Ethernet networks.