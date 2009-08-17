Leingang Tapped For Comedy Central Post

Comedy Central has named Lisa Leingang senior VP of original programming and development, east coast, the network announced Wednesday. She will be responsible for overseeing all original pilots and series based on the east coast.

Leingang arrives at Comedy Central after spending four years as VP of primetime programming and development at CBS Entertainment, where she oversaw development of scripted series and handled executive responsibilities on pilots such as The Good Wife, Love Monkey and 3Lbs. Before joining CBS she worked at NBC for seven years as VP of comedy development, securing the first development deal for Flight of the Conchords and comedian Demetri Martin, among others.

"I am truly excited to have Lisa lead our New York development team," said Lauren Corrao, president of original programming and development at Comedy Central. "She has an incredible track record of discovering and nurturing great comedic talent coming out of New York and even overseas."

Leingang is effectively replacing Lou Wallach, who had been senior VP of east coast development before leaving Comedy to start his own producing, packaging and consulting company late last year.