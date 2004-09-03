Leibowitz Sworn In At FTC

Jon Liebowitz was sworn in Friday as the newest member of the Federal Trade Commission. Most recently he was VP, congressional affairs, for the Motion Picture Association of America. He replaces Commissioner Mozelle Thompson.

Liebowtiz joins new chairman Deborah Majoris, who replaced Timothy Muris last month.

Both Majoris and Leibowitz had been nominated for seats in the spring (May and April, respectively), but both nominations had been held up by the Senate, with no action taken before Congress left for its six-week break.

The recess appointments mean that the terms of Majoris and Leibowitz will only extend through the end of the next Congress in late 2005, though they could be nominated and confirmed by the Senate to full terms before then.

Had the nominations been confirmed, Majoris would have filled out the unfilled portion of the seven-year term of Chairman Muris, which would have extended until 2008. Leibowitz would have gotten the full seven years (through 2011).