Lehrmann Named GM at KBTV

WXVT Greenville (Miss.) VP/General Manager Darren Lehrmann has been named VP and general manager at Nexstar's KBTV Beaumont/Port Arthur (Tx.). He begins Feb. 22 and reports to Nexstar co-COO Brian Jones.

KBTV is a Fox affiliate. The station became news last February when an arsonist set fire to its headquarters.

Lehrmann has run WXVT since 2005. Prior to that, he was general sales manager for Saga Communications in Victoria, Texas.

"Darren has deep roots in southeast Texas and brings proven broadcast sales, news programming and management experience to his new role at KBTV," says Jones. "Throughout his career, Darren has demonstrated a results oriented focus that fits well with KBTV's innovative programming and sales initiatives."

Lehrmann says he's happy to be back in the region. "I began my career in the southeast Texas broadcasting community where I've maintained strong relationships with both broadcasters and advertisers," he said. "I look forward to working with the team at FOX 4, the station's advertisers and the local community to further elevate KBTV's effectiveness in the Beaumont/Port Arthur market."