Lego Gets Crash Course In Fairer Marketing

That crashing sound you don't hear is the LEGO company complying with recommendations of the Children's Advertising Review Unit of the Council of Better Business Bureaus.



CARU, which monitors ads for compliance with industry self-regulations, was concerned that a broadcast advertisement featuring LEGO cars crashing with loud sound effects that could lead kids to believe the cars actually made that sound.



CARU asked that future ads make it clear the cars don't make the sounds and LEGO said it would not appeal the decision and "do its best to follow the Guidelines in future advertisements."



