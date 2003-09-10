Legislative veto, take two

There was a discussion late Tuesday between Sens. Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) and

Byron Dorgan (D-N.D.) on scheduling Senate floor debate on Dorgan's legislative

veto of the Federal Communications Commission's new, though currently stayed,

ownership rules.

The upshot, according to Dorgan's office, is that Frist thought debate would

begin either Thursday or Friday, with a vote Monday, Sept. 15. That is no more

guaranteed than word last week that the debate would begin this past Monday, but

this timing is said to be OK with Dorgan.

The veto, sponsored by Dorgan, would roll back all of the FCC rule changes

enacted June 2, which included allowing newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership,

ownership of more stations in a market and an increased national ownership cap,

as well as some tightening of radio rules.

To nullify the FCC’s June 2 rule relaxation, the rarely used maneuver would

also have to pass the House and be signed by President Bush. Neither of those

outcomes appears likely.

Although the veto is said to stand a good chance of Senate passage, House

leaders are not expected to bring the measure to a vote on their side of Capitol

Hill.