Legendary Grabs TV, Film Rights to ‘Dune’

Legendary Entertainment has secured the film and television rights to the revered Frank Herbert science fiction novel Dune. Such projects would be produced by Thomas Tull, Mary Parent and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert the executive producers.

Set in the future, Dune, published in 1965, tells the tale of a man whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, control of Arrakis is hotly contested among the noble families. The story explores politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature as its protagonist leads a rebellion to restore his family’s control of Arrakis.

Past film and TV adaptations for Dune include a David Lynch film in 1984 and a Syfy (then Sci-Fi) miniseries in 2000.

The agreement was negotiated by Mike Ross and Jen Grazier on behalf of Legendary, and Marcy Morris and Barry Tyerman of JTWAMMK on behalf of the Herbert family.

Legendary Entertainment includes Legendary Pictures, Legendary Television and Digital Media and Legendary Comics. Its TV projects include USA’s Colony, ABC’s Downward Dog and Syfy’s The Expanse.