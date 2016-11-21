Showtime Gives Subscribers Original ‘Twin Peaks’ for Boxing Day

In advance of its ballyhooed Twin Peaks remake, Showtime is offering up the whole of the original series to subscribers starting Dec. 26. The two seasons, which initially ran on ABC, will be available on Showtime’s streaming service, on demand and on Showtime Anytime.

The new Twin Peaks arrives in 2017, reportedly in the second quarter. Directed entirely by David Lynch, the series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned by the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. Twin Peaks is written and executive produced by creators Lynch and Mark Frost and is produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland.

Kyle MacLachlan returns as FBI agent Dale Cooper from the original run. Among those joining him from the original cast are Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook and David Duchovny. New cast members include Monica Bellucci, Jim Belushi, Laura Dern and Eddie Vedder.