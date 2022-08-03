Legendary Dodger Sportscaster Vin Scully Dead at Age 94
By Jon Lafayette published
Started calling baseball games for Brooklyn in 1950
Legendary baseball announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday. He was 94.
In addition to having called Dodger games for 67 years, stretching back to when the team was in Brooklyn before moving to Los Angeles, Scully was known for his ability to both keep track of the action on the field while telling detailed and insightful stories about ballplayers and other subjects at the same time.
Scully began his broadcasts with a cheery greeting. “Hi, everybody, and a very pleasant good afternoon to you wherever you may be.”
He retired after the 2016 season.
“Today we mourn the loss of a legend in our game. Vin was an extraordinary man whose gift for broadcasting brought joy to generations of Dodger fans,” said Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. “In addition, his voice played a memorable role in some of the greatest moments in the history of our sport. I am proud that Vin was synonymous with Baseball because he embodied the very best of our National Pastime. As great as he was as a broadcaster, he was equally great as a person.”
Nationally, Scully announced three World Series, calling moments including Kirk Gibson’s home run to win Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. He also called four All-Star Games for NBC, batted cleanup for NBC’s Game of the Week, and was at the mike when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run, topping Babe Ruth.
He also broadcast football games and golf matches for CBS Sports. In 1970, ABC wanted Scully to do Monday Night Football, but his commitment to the Dodgers prevented that.
Scully was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.
“The broadcast industry lost one of its greats in the passing of Vin Scully, whose legendary play-by-plays and passion for the game of baseball touched the lives of generations," said National Association of Broadcasters President Curtis LeGeyt. "He is an American icon who elevated the art of sportscasting and whose legacy lives on in his many contributions to broadcasting and among his legions of fans. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans.”■
