Leff Joins VideoAmp as Chief Financial Officer

VideoAmp said it named Robert Leff as chief financial officer.

Leff, who had been chief financial officer at OpenX, succeeds Tom Schmitt, who left the company. Before OpenX, Leff spent 10 years at Fandango.

“Bringing Rob on board was a no-brainer. His ability to help companies realize their fullest potential through strategic and calculated business decisions is unparalleled," said Ross McCray, co-founder and CEO of Videoamp. "We see this as the next point in maturity for our company. Rob has an incredible track record in leading previous companies through similar stages of exponential growth, taking Fandango through seven acquisitions, for example. We are really looking forward to what the next two years will hold for VideoAmp with Rob on the leadership team.”

“I can’t imagine a more exciting time to be joining VideoAmp," said Leff. "I truly believe in the vision and values which made accepting this opportunity one of the easiest decisions in a long time. I’m honored to be joining a best in class management team and company that is developing unique data-driven solutions for marketers.”