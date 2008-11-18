Leess Leaving CBS
CBS Digital Media Group President/General Manager Jonathan Leess is leaving the company at the end of the year. Leess is tasked with overseeing digital ventures for the CBS-owned stations. He has managed Web projects such as the CBS Local Ad Network, a partnership between the CBS owned-and-operated stations, the blog community and social-networking Web sites, that launched last March.
Formerly of Disney/ABC Internet Group, Leess was named president of the then-Viacom Television Stations Media Group in the spring of 2005. He did not specify what his next project will be.
