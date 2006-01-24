Trending

Lee Takes Over as BET Chairman

Debra Lee, CEO of Viacom-owned BET, took over as chairman Monday with the departure of Bob Johnson, who founded the African American-targeted cable network 25 years before.

Lee became CEO last June, when Johnson announced he would retire in January.

Lee first joined BET as VP and general counsel in 1986. She later served as president of BET’s publishing division and was named president and COO in 1996.