Lee Takes Over as BET Chairman
Debra Lee, CEO of Viacom-owned BET, took over as chairman Monday with the departure of Bob Johnson, who founded the African American-targeted cable network 25 years before.
Lee became CEO last June, when Johnson announced he would retire in January.
Lee first joined BET as VP and general counsel in 1986. She later served as president of BET’s publishing division and was named president and COO in 1996.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.