Lee Rosenthal Named KTVU News Director
Lee Rosenthal, news director at WXIN Indianapolis, has been
named news director at KTVU Oakland-San Francisco. He starts April 22.
Cox owns KTVU, a Fox affiliate in DMA No. 6. Rosenthal
succeeds Ed Chapuis, who departed in January.
"After an extensive nationwide search, Lee's pedigree
in journalism, his leadership skills, track record of news expansion, ratings
growth and his passion for social media make him the perfect fit to lead our newsroom,"
said Tom Raponi, KTVU/KICU vice president and general manager.
Rosenthal has previously been an executive producer at WBNS
Columbus. Prior to that he was a producer at WFTS Tampa and also worked at WVLT
Knoxville. Rosenthal got his start at WBNG Binghamton (N.Y.) as a
producer/anchor/reporter.
"I'm honored to be joining one of the best
newsrooms and stations in the country," said Rosenthal. "I look
forward to carrying on the great tradition of excellence at KTVU."
