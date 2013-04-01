Lee Rosenthal Named KTVU News Director

Lee Rosenthal, news director at WXIN Indianapolis, has been

named news director at KTVU Oakland-San Francisco. He starts April 22.





Cox owns KTVU, a Fox affiliate in DMA No. 6. Rosenthal

succeeds Ed Chapuis, who departed in January.





"After an extensive nationwide search, Lee's pedigree

in journalism, his leadership skills, track record of news expansion, ratings

growth and his passion for social media make him the perfect fit to lead our newsroom,"

said Tom Raponi, KTVU/KICU vice president and general manager.





Rosenthal has previously been an executive producer at WBNS

Columbus. Prior to that he was a producer at WFTS Tampa and also worked at WVLT

Knoxville. Rosenthal got his start at WBNG Binghamton (N.Y.) as a

producer/anchor/reporter.





"I'm honored to be joining one of the best

newsrooms and stations in the country," said Rosenthal. "I look

forward to carrying on the great tradition of excellence at KTVU."